SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI is a veteran audio producer and journalist who has been telling stories with sound for more than two decades. Shereen helped create NPR’s groundbreaking and critically acclaimed podcast covering race and identity, Code Switch. During her time as co-host and senior producer, Code Switch won numerous awards and Apple Podcasts named Code Switch its first-ever "show of the year."

She was awarded Harvard's prestigious Nieman fellowship in 2022 before becoming an assistant professor of race in journalism and head of audio at UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

When she’s not teaching or reporting, Shereen is listening to hip-hop, dancing to salsa, or cooking up something delicious.

