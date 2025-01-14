Filling The Void With Third Spaces

We are living in a hyper-connected age where people are feeling more isolated than ever before, distrustful of their neighbors, and anxious about their futures. National leaders are sowing discord and threatening to deport our friends and family. The chasm between haves and have nots continues to grow. And residents across the Bay Area are asking, “how do we fix this?”

First, we must create connection and community in an age of distraction and division. That’s why KALW continues to produce and invest in local journalism and storytelling that’s rooted in the Bay and accessible across platforms: radio, social media, podcasts. And, it’s why we have gone to great lengths to bolster our in-person events strategy.

KALW knows how crucial it is to have spaces where we can gather outside of the home and workplace. Places we don’t have to be but want to be. Those “third places” are not as abundant as they once were and we need them to combat what U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy calls “our epidemic of loneliness and isolation.” KALW’s in-person events offer Bay Area residents a way to connect, converse, and consider different points of view.

We are doing our part to fix what’s broken by building a physical and digital community where the Bay Area feels welcome and heard. Our inclusive, hyper-local programming recognizes that each of us has a story to tell and something valuable to share. KALW’s mission is lofty - to help fulfill a basic human need - belonging. Everything we do, from our news programming to our music shows, serves as a reminder that we belong to each other.

—

This piece was brought to you by KALW Speaks, a monthly series of essays from KALW staff and contributors, exploring the ideas that drive our work. Each of these essays reflect our commitment to innovation and invites you into a deeper conversation about the future of public radio.