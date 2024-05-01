May Day rally calls for ceasefire in Palestine

Hundreds gathered in the Mission this morning / Wednesday morning for a rally uniting May Day celebrations with a call for a ceasefire in Palestine.

Berta Hernandez of the San Francisco May Day Coalition told KALW that May Day rallies in this location began in 2006. She explained the connection between workers movements and solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“We are in solidarity with all workers of the world, with all struggles for justice. So the fact that they are being destroyed, bombarded, persecuted, expelled from their territories. Leaving no place to go, actually, and continuing to be attacked… that’s the connection”

Colin, a lifelong San Francisco resident, who came out by himself to the rally, shared his thoughts about the rise of solidarity encampments on college campuses across the country.

“It’s really great to see people in the encampment holding the line down at UCLA, seeing people come out for the Columbia students in New York City. But the more we have these, the more pressure it puts on the system. They can’t repress us all.”

As a passing truck honked its support in solidarity with the rally, Kathe Burick, a teacher at city college explained why she came out to the Mission today / Wednesday.

“I’m an AFT 2121 union member, I was on the labor council in the past. I would be incredibly depressed and disheartened if I didn’t know there were a lot more people who think and feel the way I do. It’s kind of a selfish act to come out - it lifts my spirits, and helps me believe that we can make a difference in the world. Together! Not by myself, that’s why I’m here.”