A Decade of Khruangbin: San Francisco Joins in Celebrating the Anniversary of “The Universe Smiles Upon You”

It’s been a decade since Khruangbin debuted The Universe Smiles Upon You. To celebrate, the Houston trio, made up of Mark Speer, Laura Lee Ochoa, and Donald “DJ” Johnson, dropped a revitalized version of the album and a tour to go with it. With support from local punk prima donna, Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams, Khruangbin brought their 10th year Anniversary Tour to San Francisco on November 22 and 23rd.

From the front of the stage to the back of the bar, fans filled The Regency Ballroom chattering with excitement. Even with the room filled to the brim, the energy of the night felt familiar, like seeing an improvised jam session from your favorite band at the local lounge.

Upon opening with “The Man Who Stole My Sunglasses II,” guitarist Mark Speer encouraged everyone to make a new friend in the crowd. Then with the opening measures of “August Twelve II,” the crowd continued to groove and sway in unison, reminiscing to the re-imagined tracks of The Universe Smile Upon You II. Just as their music transports listeners with its atmospheric feel and global elements, Khruangbin brought their fans on a journey through their musical history, taking them back to songs like “María también” from 2018's Con Todo el Mundo to “Pon Pón” from A La Sala released in 2024.

Despite performing without her usual band, the opening act, Shannon Shaw, opened with a showstopping performance. Alongside Sivan Gur-Arieh on violin and Joel Robinow on guitar and keys, the songstress showcased songs from her latest release, Shannon in Nashville. Though, the highlight of her set might have been the stripped down version of a Shannon and the Clams original “Do I Wanna Stay” and a cover of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart”– the emotional ballads that spotlight her disarming vocals and the charm of her vintage sound.

