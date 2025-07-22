'Notes From The Edge' launch party

This conversation aired in the July 22, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

In these increasingly uncertain times, it feels like America is perched at the edge of division, despair and disaster. But it's at that edge where we can also see and imagine what's next.

That’s the inspiration for the new KALW radio show and podcast, “Notes From the Edge” from Bay Area author and intellectual Jeff Chang.

In each episode, Jeff and his guests look at our rapidly changing world from a different angle — visionaries who might see things in those shifting tides that we don't and can suggest where the currents might be taking us.

“Notes From the Edge” held their launch party recently at Warfield Commons, the future home of KALW, and a hub for arts and media non-profits.

The night was hosted by Cecilia Lei of the Coyote Media Collective. In this excerpt she explores hope and possibility with Jeff.

