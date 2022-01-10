San Francisco public health officials warn against unauthorized Covid-19 testing sites

Unauthorized testing sites are popping up throughout the city and over the counter test prices are rising as Omicron sweeps the Bay Area. This last weekend, Governor Newsom signed an executive order to limit seller’s markups on Covid-19 over the counter rapid tests.

In this order, sellers are banned from increasing the prices of tests by more than ten percent of what they charged December 1st. Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor fine of up to $1000 or six months of imprisonment.

San Francisco public health officials also warn residents against going to unauthorized testing facilities. QUOTE “Unauthorized COVID-19 test sites are popping up throughout the city. We know demand for testing is high. Please use authorized testing sites or FDA-approved rapid tests.”UNQUOTE tweeted the San Francisco Department of Public Health Friday.

Currently, some of SFDPH affiliated testing sites will be temporarily reducing their hours Monday due to “challenges beyond their control”.