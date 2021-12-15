Berkeley City Council votes to install new security cameras in four districts

The largest portion of the city’s extra general fund dollars will go towards installing new security cameras to help address public safety concerns.

It is projected to cost 1.2 million dollars to install security cameras in four council districts that have struggled with violent crime this year.

The security cameras will be installed in northwest and West Berkeley, South Berkeley and the Elmwood District.

Prior to activating the new cameras, city staff will need to create a policy outlining how the cameras can be used. In addition, the policy will also need to address privacy concerns and the types of crimes the cameras can be used to investigate.

The remaining dollars from the general fund will go towards other public safety projects, like launching a Berkeley Ceasefire Program, as well infrastructure and social service.

In a related development, Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf on Tuesday asked the state of California to provide more license plate readers and surveillance cameras. The cameras would be installed on freeways around Oakland to look for cars involved in violent crime .

So far, this year, Oakland has seen a surge in such crimes, including 131 homicides. Last month, a 23-month old boy was shot and killed in the backseat of his family’s car while traveling along I-880.