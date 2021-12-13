Eight million dollars targeted for East Bay reading program

The non-profit Reading Partners has received eight million dollars in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to strengthen its efforts to help children in lower-income neighborhoods.

The money will help Reading Partners expand its tutoring program and be used to assess the effectiveness of the tutoring.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee said in a statement Thursday, "Programs like this are doing vital work to close the equity gap in our public schools. For generations, Black, Brown, and lower-income students in our public schools have been denied equitable resources and educational opportunities.”

Reading Partners' tutoring program serves 16,000 students each year in grades K-4. In the East Bay, it's been helping more than 500 students at 14 schools in Oakland and San Lorenzo.

The Oakland-based educational non-profit provides weekly support to students individually to help them read at grade level.