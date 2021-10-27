Richmond’s HelloFresh workers receive city council’s support to unionize

More than 900 people work at HelloFresh where they are on assembly lines packing food kits for millions of subscribers. According to HelloFresh’s 2020 annual report , the company delivered more than 200 million meals in the United States last year.

Many HelloFresh workers want to unionize.

Richmond Confidential reports that the Richmond City Council voted unanimously last Tuesday for a resolution that supports HelloFresh workers and included a letter to HelloFresh’s CEO. The letter stated that their workers should be able to unionize QUOTE “without retaliation or interference from management or outside agencies.” END QUOTE.

In a recent email to Richmond Confidential, HelloFresh said it respected the right of its workers to choose to unionize or not.

A survey by UNITE HERE , with roughly a quarter of HelloFresh workers, found that they receive an hourly wage of about 18 dollars. A majority of those surveyed reported they worry about paying their rent or mortgage and a third of them said they had been injured at work.

Their union vote will take place in November and December.