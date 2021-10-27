© 2021 KALW
Richmond’s HelloFresh workers receive city council’s support to unionize

KALW | By Carolann Jane Duro
Published October 27, 2021 at 9:13 AM PDT
HelloFresh
Deborah
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
HelloFresh is a meal kit delivery service.

More than 900 people work at HelloFresh where they are on assembly lines packing food kits for millions of subscribers. According to HelloFresh’s 2020 annual report, the company delivered more than 200 million meals in the United States last year.

Many HelloFresh workers want to unionize.

Richmond Confidential reports that the Richmond City Council voted unanimously last Tuesday for a resolution that supports HelloFresh workers and included a letter to HelloFresh’s CEO. The letter stated that their workers should be able to unionize QUOTE “without retaliation or interference from management or outside agencies.” END QUOTE.

In a recent email to Richmond Confidential, HelloFresh said it respected the right of its workers to choose to unionize or not.

A survey by UNITE HERE, with roughly a quarter of HelloFresh workers, found that they receive an hourly wage of about 18 dollars. A majority of those surveyed reported they worry about paying their rent or mortgage and a third of them said they had been injured at work.

Their union vote will take place in November and December.

Hamiintamc! I am Maara'yam (Serrano), Kumeyaay, and white. I was born and raised in my ancestral territory that is now known as San Bernardino in Southern California. I am a recent graduate of Scripps College where I majored in Sociology and took many classes in Media Studies. I was first introduced to public radio, podcasting, and journalism in my first year of college when I worked for WERS 88.9 FM in Boston, MA. After transferring to Scripps, I found other academic studies like social justice, political economy, Indigenous history and resistance, and Indigenous language revitalization. Post grad I have decided to return my way back to the public radio and journalism world and I am most excited to cover stories about California Indigenous people, language revitalization, and Indigenous politics. I am grateful to now be hosted on the unceded ancestral territory of the Ohlone people in Yelamu (San Francisco). In my free time, I enjoy collecting records, reading Indigenous novels and books, going on walks with my Siberian Husky, and drinking way too much coffee. Hakup a'ai ami' pahi'kow tan hiiv!
