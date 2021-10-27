Alameda County planning headcount of homeless population
Alameda County will conduct the first headcount of its homeless population in two years on January 25th. The non-profit organization, EveryOneHome, is recruiting 500 volunteers for the job, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task of the volunteers? To count every unhoused person sleeping in tents, cars, doorways, or other temporary shelters.
The Point In Time headcount is a demographic snapshot of the county’s unhoused community. The data will be used by the county’s elected officials to adjust policies to deal with the challenges posed by a growing homeless population.
About 8,000 homeless people were tracked in the county’s 2019 headcount, about half of them living in Oakland. More than three quarters of them were living outside of temporary housing in tents, vehicles or on the streets.
According to a 2019 federal report, there are more than 560,000 people experiencing homelessness throughout the nation.