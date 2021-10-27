Alameda County planning headcount of homeless population

Alameda County will conduct the first headcount of its homeless population in two years on January 25th. The non-profit organization, EveryOneHome , is recruiting 500 volunteers for the job, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task of the volunteers? To count every unhoused person sleeping in tents, cars, doorways, or other temporary shelters.

The Point In Time headcount is a demographic snapshot of the county’s unhoused community. The data will be used by the county’s elected officials to adjust policies to deal with the challenges posed by a growing homeless population.

About 8,000 homeless people were tracked in the county’s 2019 headcount , about half of them living in Oakland. More than three quarters of them were living outside of temporary housing in tents, vehicles or on the streets.