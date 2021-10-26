Suspended Muni lines return this February under a new plan by SFMTA

The San Francisco Metropolitan Transit Authority is proposing a plan to return all but two suspended muni lines this February due to public demand. These lines are expected to return to up to 85 percent service of pre-pandemic levels. In a story produced by Elizabeth Aranda (uh-RAN-duh), KALW’s Sunni Khalid reports.

Story: SFMTA began a public-feedback campaign , in September, asking San Francisco residents how they want to see restoration happen. Two main points were asked: One, should suspended lines be brought back? And two, should more buses be added on busy routes?

According to the proposal , some routes would be restored to pre-pandemic service. Some would return with modified routes. And other Muni routes would not return.

SFMTA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hinder the plans. The agency requires employees to be vaccinated by next week, but a round 270 transit operators remain unvaccinated . Service disruptions and delayed restoration of routes are possible.

The SFMTA plans to finalize its proposal by the end of November before it is voted on by the Board of Directors.

In San Francisco, I’m Sunni Khalid. KALW News.