Heavy rains, wind gusts lash the Bay Area

It was wet last weekend, very wet, across the Bay Area. And it was also historic.

The National Weather Service said that Sunday was the wettest October day in San Francisco since it began keeping records during California’s Gold Rush. More than four inches fell on the city yesterday, almost doubling a downpour 12 years ago.

What meteorologists called a Category 5 “atmospheric river” dumped precipitation all across the Bay Area. More than 16 inches of rain fell on Mount Tam. Nearly 11 inches of the wet stuff fell on St. Helena. Oakland recorded more than four-and-a-half inches of rain.

The heavy downpour flooded southbound 880 near Fremont. Heavy winds prompted the closing of the Golden Gate Bridge and caused delays on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, as gusts blew over several trucks .

The storm downed hundreds of trees and caused outages affecting nearly 150,000 customers, more than half of them in the Peninsula and Marin County. About 500 PG&E workers were mobilized ahead of the storm for emergency duty.