BART South Bay extension making progress

BART officials said Thursday they expect the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority to award the first two contracts for the construction of tracks and tunneling into the South Bay by next summer.

The cost for the six-mile extension of service to Santa Clara County is expected to be nearly $7 billion.

BART’s extended line will include four new stations. One of the stations is planned for 28th Street in San Jose's Little Portugal, the second will be underground in downtown San Jose, the third at San Jose’s Diridon rail depot, and the fourth just north of Avaya Stadium in Santa Clara. The extension will also include more than four miles of rail tunnel along Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose.