Marin County Planning To Vaccinate Children

The CDC is expected to authorize COVID vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 11 by October 20.

Once they’re approved, Marin County’s health director said the county has made plans to start vaccinating the county’s 15,000 residents within the age range. Vaccinations are expected to be finished by the end of November.

Plans are in place to open several school-based vaccination clinics throughout the county shortly after the CDC approves the vaccines for youth.