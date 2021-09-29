© 2021 KALW
Marin County Planning To Vaccinate Children

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM PDT
teen covid vax ceo countywide community.jpg
CEO Countywide Communications
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
An Los Angeles County teenagers receives a vaccination earlier this year.

The CDC is expected to authorize COVID vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 11 by October 20.

Once they’re approved, Marin County’s health director said the county has made plans to start vaccinating the county’s 15,000 residents within the age range. Vaccinations are expected to be finished by the end of November.

Plans are in place to open several school-based vaccination clinics throughout the county shortly after the CDC approves the vaccines for youth.

The county has already opened its first site in San Rafael to give booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to older county residents with underlying medical conditions. Residents who have received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be able to get boosters, once the CDC approves those. That’s expected next month.

