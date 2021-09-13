California Colleges And Universities Are Tracking COVID-19 Data

The dashboard details vary from campus to campus . In some cases, the dashboards include data on vaccination rates and the number of students who are in isolation and quarantine. But others are limited to showing the number of confirmed Covid cases on their campuses.

The California State University Office of the Chancellor also maintains a statewide database that combines information collected from its 23 campuses.

According to the Chancellor’s Office database, system-wide, there were 250 new Covid-19 cases among students, staff, faculty, and contractors reported on Cal State campuses by the end of August.

In addition, 431 new cases were reported off-campuses at that time. However, those numbers may be lower than the actual number of cases because there isn't a requirement for off-campus faculty members, staff, or students to report COVID-19 positivity.

At UC Berkeley the university’s dashboard shows that 97 percent of undergraduate and graduate students as well as 90 percent of staff are fully vaccinated.

The dashboard recorded a significant jump in testing and positive cases coinciding with students returning to campus for the fall.

