© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Berkeley Businesses Begin Enforcing Vaccine Mandate

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM PDT
vax mandate.jpg
Ted Eytan
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A vaccine mandate poster.

The vaccine mandate covers restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms, yoga studios, and other recreational facilities. Also adult day care and programs, dental offices, pharmacies, all public and private childcare facilities, and indoor events hosting at least 1,000 people on school grounds.

Berkeley’s vaccine mandate went into effect on September 3, but actual enforcement did not begin until Friday morning.

However, the order does not apply to people who are entering business for brief transactions, like deliveries or pickups.

City officials are encouraging customers to get vaccinated and wear a face mask when entering a business.

Also under the mandate, employees at the affected businesses are required to be fully vaccinated by October 15.

Exemptions to employees are granted on religious or medical grounds, but they will need proof that they have tested negative to COVID-19 once a week to go to work.

News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid