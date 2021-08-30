COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.
The Heavy Lift For Low-Income College Interns
Today, we listen to Jazmin Diaz who is a rising fourth year at UC Berkeley. And like many other fourth years, she’s taken an internship that will give her meaningful work experience in her field. She wants to be the first lawyer in her family, so she’s taken an unpaid internship at an immigration non-profit in San Francisco. But, this job alone does not cover most of her living expenses. As a result, she’s taken odd hours at her on-campus job in order to continue living in the area.
We begin the story with Jazmin on her commute from Berkeley to San Francisco. We will hear about the cost of accepting an unpaid internship as a first-generation, low-income college student.