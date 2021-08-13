Police Seek Woman Captured On Video Feeding Coyote In San Francisco

The woman was wearing a bright pink sweatshirt and sitting in a little clearing, in a photo released by San Francisco Animal Care and Control. She had a grocery store packet of raw meat next to her. Locals say they’ve seen people trying to feed the coyotes before.

The practice is unsafe for both humans and animals.

Feeding wild creatures of any kind can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans. That can lead to them getting more aggressive when looking for food,

Animal Care and Control says that recently, a coyote in Golden Gate Park had to be destroyed — meaning hunted down and killed — because it got too comfortable with humans.

Officials are still looking for the woman with the meat at Bernal Heights Park. They’ve put up signs reminding people of the $1,000 fine and possible jail time if they feed wild animals.