New COVID-19 Infections Surging In San Francisco Metro Area

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading an upsurge of new infection across the nation. And the San Francisco Bay metropolitan area is no exception.

In the past week, there were an average of just over 21 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 residents in the area, about the same as the national rate.

According to state and local health department data, San Mateo County has the slowest growth of COVID-19 infections within the metro area. It had an average of 13 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week. That’s the least of the five counties in the San Francisco metro area with available data.

Contra Costa County led the region with the most new infections with an average of about 29 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

