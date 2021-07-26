Contra Costa County Could End Its Ban On Vapes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has been trying to prevent tobacco use among minors. In 2019, it banned the sale of vapes not reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Products like cannabis vapes and flavored e-cigarettes have not been available even in unincorporated areas.

Supervisors are now taking a second look at the ban. Health officials offered them some potential options in a meeting on Tuesday.

They recommended that the county maintain current prohibitions on the sale and delivery of flavored cannabis including electronic smoking devices and e-liquids.

Other options involved reducing restrictions overall. Officials suggested banning only flavored e-liquids. These products have drawn national attention after companies like Juul marketed them to children in the past.