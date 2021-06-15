Richmond Edition: June 15, 2021

Coronavirus Tracker — SF Chronicle

“The average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in the Bay Area for the week that ended June 6 and included the Memorial Day holiday with limited reporting was 177, down from 200 the previous week. The daily average for May, which included a backlog of more than 1,000 cases being reported in Alameda County on May 4, was 231. That number is down from 470 in April and down from more than 3,500 per day in January.”

California's June 15 reopening: Latest news and live updates — SF Chronicle

“The state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases a day on average for the past two weeks — the lowest numbers since March 2020. COVID-19 deaths are similarly low, with fewer than two dozen reported a day. More than 55% of all Californians are fully vaccinated — and officials are working overtime to boost that number as things gets back to normal.”

Contra Costa Brings Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Service to Businesses, Organizations — CCC Government

“The free mobile vaccination service begins Monday. Any business or organization can request a mobile vaccination clinic using an online form if they are in the county and CCHS will send a mobile health van to provide free vaccinations on-site within one week after completing the request.”

East Bay Utility Agency To Hold Talks On Drought, Fire Prevention — SFGate

“The East Bay Municipal Utility District will hold three talks over three months with the first starting Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at https://ebmud.zoom.us/j/91715696803 . People can register at https://tinyurl.com/droughtebmud . Wednesday's talk will focus on the agency's water supply and drought plans. EBMUD's board of directors declared the first stage of a drought in April and conditions have worsened.”

WCCUSD Projects Budget Deficit in Future Years — Richmond Pulse

“Associate superintendent for business services Tony Wold ... said though the district’s financial situation has improved since the board worked to fill in a roughly $49.9 million structural deficit in 2019-20 , the district will likely face additional budget challenges in future years. Wold added that the district can use one-time funds to pay for expenditures for the next two fiscal years but will likely face a budget deficit starting in the 2023-24 school year and may need to use up to $15 million from the district’s reserves to cover it.”