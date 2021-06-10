Fairfield Edition: June 10, 2021

Coronavirus Tracker — SF Chronicle

“The whole state will throw off the tier structure shackles June 15 when the state reopens. Over 1 million adults in the San Francisco metro area — almost one-third of the adult population — plan to take an overnight trip at least 100 miles from home in the next four weeks as the pandemic eases, U.S. Census Bureau data shows. That’s more than the California average of 26% and the national average of 28%.”

Solano cruising toward end of state blueprint – and start of county fair — Daily Republic

“The Solano County Fair Association reported that it has not made any changes to its county fair plans because of the county going into the orange tier or the prospect of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy going away Tuesday. The centerpiece of the fair remains the annual Livestock Show and Auction, with participant-only showing and judging at the fairgrounds in Vallejo, and the second straight year with an online auction. A drive-in concert series is also planned, with a food festival for those who buy tickets to the shows. The Solano County Fair is scheduled June 17-20.”

Speaker encourages Fairfield High School Class of 2021 to continue being strong souls — Daily Republic

“Superintendent Kris Corey quoted philosopher Thomas Coyle – ‘Permanence, perseverance and persistence in spite of all obstacles, discouragements and impossibilities: It is this, that in all things distinguishes the strong soul from the weak.’ [She added,] ‘Continue to be strong souls in your future.’”

Newly remodeled Council Chamber Ribbon Cutting — City of Fairfield

"The City of Fairfield invites the public to attend a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for our newly remodeled Council Chamber on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. before the 6 p.m. Council meeting. We will gather in the Courtyard just outside the Chamber; Mayor Harry T. Price will emcee the short presentation. Fairfield Poet Laureate Bonnie DiMichele will present a poem for the occasion"