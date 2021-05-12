© 2021
Oakland A’s Explore Relocation, Citing New Stadium Delay

KALW | By Annelise Finney
Published May 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM PDT
The Oakland A's current home at the Oakland Coliseum.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday, that it has instructed the A's to begin exploring relocation outside of Oakland, while also continuing to pursue a ballpark near Jack London Square.

The development is the latest in the A’s years-long attempt to build a new ballpark away from their current one at the Oakland Coliseum. Most recently the team has been working with city officials on a proposed stadium complex at Howard Terminal on the waterfront.

The project is supported by Mayor Libby Schaaf and local business groups. But it’s opposed by some workers at the Port of Oakland and business organizations in East Oakland, where the A’s play right now.

The next step is for Oakland’s City Council to vote on whether or not to allow the development. That agenda item has not been set, yet.

Annelise Finney
Annelise was born and raised in the East Bay and has a background in oral history and urban studies. For the last four and half years, she's worked as a criminal defense investigator at a public defenders office in the Bronx, New York and at an appellate defenders office in the Bay Area. As an investigator, she frequently interviews people involved in different parts of the criminal punishment system. Through her work, she has become passionate about the power of personal narratives and compelling stories to increase cross-cultural understanding and initate change.
See stories by Annelise Finney