Oakland A’s Explore Relocation, Citing New Stadium Delay

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday, that it has instructed the A's to begin exploring relocation outside of Oakland, while also continuing to pursue a ballpark near Jack London Square.

The development is the latest in the A’s years-long attempt to build a new ballpark away from their current one at the Oakland Coliseum. Most recently the team has been working with city officials on a proposed stadium complex at Howard Terminal on the waterfront.

The project is supported by Mayor Libby Schaaf and local business groups. But it’s opposed by some workers at the Port of Oakland and business organizations in East Oakland, where the A’s play right now.

The next step is for Oakland’s City Council to vote on whether or not to allow the development. That agenda item has not been set, yet.

