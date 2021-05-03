LaRayia Gaston Challenges Us To Rethink Food Waste

The pandemic has worsened the hunger crisis in the Bay Area and nationally. Activist LaRayia Gaston is the author of “Love Without Reason.” She explains how food waste plays a role in hunger and small acts we can take to begin solving the problem.

In the Bay Area, local food banks estimate that 1.5 million residents are either experiencing hunger or at risk of hunger. And more households with children are struggling with food insecurity.

Through her Los Angles-based program Lunch on Me , LaRayia Gasto n and volunteers serve 10,000 healthy meals a month to unhoused people on Skid Row, and in New York City and Hawaii. She does this by repurposing organic food that would get tossed out from businesses like grocery stores.

LaRayia writes about serving those in need and treating all with dignity in her book In her new book “Love Without Reason: The Lost Art of Giving a F*ck.”

This interview in an excerpt from the Bay Area Book Festival’s Women Lit program. The Bay Area Book Festival is currently running now until May 9.