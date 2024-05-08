© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Natural State

Listen to the sound of the Mendocino National Forest

By Marissa Ortega-Welch
Published May 8, 2024 at 8:18 AM PDT
Jack Hines
/
Ear to the Wild

This dawn chorus was recorded at Wiley Glade in the southern Mendocino National Forest, about 12 miles northeast of Clear Lake, in early April of 2016. Located at an elevation of 2,280 feet, the site is surrounded by a habitat of oak woodland and grassland that transitions to coniferous forest further upslope.

This recording captures the density and diversity of birdlife that the area supports. In addition to the hum of insects, birds species include the Purple Finch, Yellow- rumped Warbler, Spotted Towhee, Northern Flicker, and Acorn Woodpecker.

Jack Hines with Ear to the Wild made this recording. Find more of his work here.

Natural State
Marissa Ortega-Welch
See stories by Marissa Ortega-Welch