Listen to the sound of the Mendocino National Forest

This dawn chorus was recorded at Wiley Glade in the southern Mendocino National Forest, about 12 miles northeast of Clear Lake, in early April of 2016. Located at an elevation of 2,280 feet, the site is surrounded by a habitat of oak woodland and grassland that transitions to coniferous forest further upslope.

This recording captures the density and diversity of birdlife that the area supports. In addition to the hum of insects, birds species include the Purple Finch, Yellow- rumped Warbler, Spotted Towhee, Northern Flicker, and Acorn Woodpecker.

Jack Hines with Ear to the Wild made this recording. Find more of his work here.