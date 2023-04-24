Newsom orders National Guard, CHP to help curb SF fentanyl crisis

The highway patrol and guard will join the San Francisco Police Department and the District Attorney's Office to focus on dismantling fentanyl trafficking and disrupting the supply of the drug by "holding the operators of large-scale drug trafficking operations accountable," Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom added: "Two truths can co-exist at the same time. San Francisco's violent crime rate is below comparably sized cities like Jacksonville and Fort Worth-- and there is also more we must do to address public safety concerns, especially the fentanyl crisis."

Without going into detail, Newsom said the highway patrol would help local law enforcement through technical assistance, training, and drug trafficking enforcement in key areas of the city, including the Tenderloin.

San Francisco has seen a 40 percent jump in overdose deaths from January through March of this year, Newsom's office said. Most were concentrated in or near the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

The governor also directed the national guard to identify specialist personnel and resources to support analysis of drug trafficking operations, especially fentanyl rings.

Newsom said the partnership between agencies will not seek to criminalize those struggling with substance use and will instead hold drug suppliers and traffickers accountable. San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised the multi-agency move.