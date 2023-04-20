© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Law & Justice

Noted Civil Rights Attorney sues Antioch over racist texts

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM PDT
judge's gavel wp paarz.jpg
wp paarz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

John Burris and several alleged victims of the Antioch PD gathered earlier this morning in front of the Antioch Police Department to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit against the City of Antioch. John Burris had this to say about the Antioch officers involved.

“ Knowing what I know now, this community probably should have been more afraid of the police, than the gangsters and the criminals that were in their community. Because these were criminals, and if you looked at how they treated the people. In terms of excessive force, they took great pleasure. ”

The decision to pursue the lawsuit was made after the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office released a 14-page report this past Monday, describing discriminatory text messages between at least 23 officers.

John Burris and the families of alleged victims, who claim they have suffered at the hands of Antioch police, hope that this lawsuit can hold the department accountable and create change that can lead to federal oversight of Antioch’s police.

Daniela Rodriguez
Daniela is a passionate first-generation Latinx poet, videographer, educator, and audio enthusiast. Daniela graduated from The Academy of Art University in San Francisco where she received her Associate's degree in Sound Design for Visual Media. Storytelling and audio have been a haven for Daniela, as they bring her closer to her ancestry. She hopes to share that with the world, whether that is through sound, video, music, or writing. Most importantly, she is passionate about highlighting underrepresented voices and bringing those voices to light. Catch her teaching audio to folks and kids throughout the Bay Area, and learning about audio engineering, or reading in her free time!
