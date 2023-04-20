Noted Civil Rights Attorney sues Antioch over racist texts

John Burris and several alleged victims of the Antioch PD gathered earlier this morning in front of the Antioch Police Department to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit against the City of Antioch. John Burris had this to say about the Antioch officers involved.

“ Knowing what I know now, this community probably should have been more afraid of the police, than the gangsters and the criminals that were in their community. Because these were criminals, and if you looked at how they treated the people. In terms of excessive force, they took great pleasure. ”

The decision to pursue the lawsuit was made after the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office released a 14-page report this past Monday, describing discriminatory text messages between at least 23 officers.

John Burris and the families of alleged victims, who claim they have suffered at the hands of Antioch police, hope that this lawsuit can hold the department accountable and create change that can lead to federal oversight of Antioch’s police.

