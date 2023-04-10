Judge release names of Antioch police officers who use racist text messages

The East Bay Times reports the names include the president of Antioch’s police union, as well as five officers already under investigation by the FBI for alleged crimes.

The judge also named 11 other Antioch officers — at least eight of whom have been put on leave over the group texts, which reportedly included frequent use of racial slurs as well as racist memes.

There is an ongoing federal probe of the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments involving alleged fraud, bribery, drug distribution and civil rights violations related to use of force. The Times also reported the text messages were found after the FBI executed search warrants of the homes of several officers, including the seizure of cell phones and personal items.

In releasing the names, Judge Clare Maier urged caution, saying the content of the messages was so offensive it could “incite further hate or racial animus.”

But, she said, information about the texts — and the identities of the officers involved — “doesn’t deserve protection” under the California evidence code.

The judge did not disclose what each officer is accused of actually sending but generally categorized the content as “deeply disturbing” and targeting “members of the Black and Hispanic community.”

Among the officers Maier named was Rick Hoffman, the president of the Antioch Police Association, who has been a frequent critic of Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe, who has called for police reform.

Police Chief Steven Ford did not respond to a request for comment.