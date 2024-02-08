© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

How do we measure our unhoused population and who do we miss?

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Alastair Boone
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Alexander Russy/Flickr
The Point in Time count primarily captures data about unsheltered homeless people—those living in places like parks, vehicles, and shelters.

The Point in Time count is a nationwide headcount of people experiencing homelessness in America. It happens every two years during the last ten days of January.

However, while Point in Time provides most of our data about homelessness, many say it is an undercount and fails to fully capture the scope of the crisis unfolding in American cities.

This year, KALW sent two reporters — Wren Farrell and Alastair Boone — to cover the Alameda County count which has been happening since 2003.

In this Q&A, we hear from Alastair, the editor and director of Street Spirit, about what she saw.
