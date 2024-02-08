How do we measure our unhoused population and who do we miss?

The Point in Time count is a nationwide headcount of people experiencing homelessness in America. It happens every two years during the last ten days of January.

However, while Point in Time provides most of our data about homelessness, many say it is an undercount and fails to fully capture the scope of the crisis unfolding in American cities.

This year, KALW sent two reporters — Wren Farrell and Alastair Boone — to cover the Alameda County count which has been happening since 2003.

In this Q&A, we hear from Alastair, the editor and director of Street Spirit, about what she saw.

