San Francisco Museum of Modern Art acquires work by artists with disabilities

Artists with disabilities shared some good news in the San Francisco Bay Area. The SFMOMA announced the acquisition of work by artists associated with Oakland’s Creative Growth, San Francisco’s Creativity Exploredand Richmond-based NIAD (Nurturing Independence through Artistic Development).

This is a significant acquisition of more than 100 works that range in media from acrylic and oil pastel to video, ceramic, drawings, and papier-mâché.

Christopher Bedford, the Helen and Charles Schwab director of SFMOMA said the partnership is “one important step of many in the museum’s overdue commitment to prioritize accessibility and artists with disabilities.”

In the spring of 2024, SFMOMA will open an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of Creative Growth featuring a selection from the acquisition. The partnership will also feature public programming and educational opportunities over the course of three years. Creative Growth artist William Scott, as part of SFMOMA’s ongoing Bay Area Walls series, has been commissioned to create a mural at the entryway to the second floor galleries.

To see works by these three groups before the new year, you can visit the Oakland Museum of California's show "Into the Brightness" on view through January 21.

Creativity Explored is KALW's partner in our event space as part of the From Vacant to Vibrantprogram — stop by and check us out at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.