Your Call

Trump's 2nd term met with greater resistance in all 50 states

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:48 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, activists discuss the most effective ways to resist the Trump administration's extreme agenda.

On May 1, 250,000 people took part in protests and rallies in nearly 1,000 cities and towns across the country to stand up to the Trump administration and demand a country that works for families instead of billionaires’ fortunes. These protests came shortly after Trump marked his 100 days in office. His approval rating is at 40 percent, the lowest of any president at this time in the past 80 years.

How are activists preparing for the many fights to come?

Guests:

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible

Sanika Mahajan, director of community engagement and organizing for Mission Action

Saul Levin, campaigns and political director for the Green New Deal Network

Resources:

The Guardian: May Day: protesters rally across US over workers’ and immigrants’ rights

NPR: May Day protesters rally nationwide against the ‘war on working people’

MSNBC: Massive ‘No Kings’ protest expected to rain on Donald Trump’s (military) parade, featuring Ezra Levin

NO KINGS: Information

NO KINGS: Protests Across the Country

Pew Research Center: Trump’s Job Rating Drops, Key Policies Draw Majority Disapproval as He Nears 100 Days

May Day Strong: By the Numbers 

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
