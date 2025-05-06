Trump's 2nd term met with greater resistance in all 50 states

On this edition of Your Call, activists discuss the most effective ways to resist the Trump administration's extreme agenda.

On May 1, 250,000 people took part in protests and rallies in nearly 1,000 cities and towns across the country to stand up to the Trump administration and demand a country that works for families instead of billionaires’ fortunes. These protests came shortly after Trump marked his 100 days in office. His approval rating is at 40 percent, the lowest of any president at this time in the past 80 years.

How are activists preparing for the many fights to come?

Guests:

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible

Sanika Mahajan, director of community engagement and organizing for Mission Action

Saul Levin, campaigns and political director for the Green New Deal Network

Resources:

