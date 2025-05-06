Oakland’s interim mayor delivers budget proposal

On Monday, Oakland interim mayor Kevin Jenkins, introduced a proposed two year budget of over $4 billion.

The city is facing an estimated budget deficit of more than $250 million over the next two years.

Jenkins’ proposal would eliminate 400 city jobs that were budgeted for, but not filled. Less than a dozen layoffs are anticipated. The cuts also include the temporary closure of two fire stations and a reduction in police overtime spending by more than $10 million per year.

Jenkins keeps in funding for public libraries as well as summer and after school programming through Oakland’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Jenkins said he was in touch with incoming Mayor Barbara Lee during this process. The City Council has until June 30 to make changes and pass the budget.