© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Trump tariffs threaten the fabric of Chinatown communities

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Victor Tence
Published May 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Donald Luu stands the right of Assemble Member Matt Haney to talk about the impact of tariffs on San Francisco Chinatown.
Victor Tence
Donald Luu stands the right of Assemble Member Matt Haney to talk about the impact of tariffs on San Francisco Chinatown.

These conversations aired in the May 6, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

The Port of Oakland is usually very busy. During a typical year, the port will process over two and a half million cargo containers.

But, if you are crossing the Bay Bridge in the next few weeks, you might notice less and less shipping traffic coming in and out… and the ships you do see are expected to get smaller and smaller.

That’s because demand for goods moving through the port is falling as uncertainty rises around the impact of Trump tariffs. And the biggest target of these tariffs? Chinese goods. Right now America has a blanket 145 percent tariff on imported products from China.

That’s not just slowing down shipping traffic, it’s also threatening the existence of Bay Area Chinatowns. To get an idea about how the federal trade policies are landing locally we spoke to one small business in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

There are roughly 1000 small businesses that call San Francisco’s Chinatown home. To help us understand how the tariffs are threatening the whole neighborhood, I spoke with the President of the city's Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Donald Luu.
Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba
Victor Tence
Victor Tence is the Senior Producer for Crosscurrents. He is a graduate of City College of San Francisco's journalism program and the 2020 KALW Audio Academy cohort. He transitioned to journalism after spending 6 years cooking in Bay Area kitchens. He is passionate about covering the local hospitality, food and agriculture industry, as a way to advocate for the community he loves. Now, he works as a producer for KALW's award-winning news magazine, Crosscurrents. He also organizes and facilitates KALW's various training programs.
See stories by Victor Tence