City Council: Oakland apartment owner must pay relocation for tenants due to flooding

A city ordinance passed in 2017 requires property owners like UrbanCore Development, LLC, which owns Coliseum Connections, to pay relocation costs when tenants are displaced because the property is not up to code.

UrbanCore's President and CEO Michael Johnson was unavailable Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening to comment on repairs or whether he acknowledges he must pay relocation costs.

City officials have informed Johnson of that obligation, but Supervising Deputy City Attorney Laura Lane said she is not aware that Johnson has acknowledged his responsibility.

Oakland officials are making $300,000 available to Coliseum Connections for emergency repairs along with associated expenses. Another three-quarters of a million dollars may be used to pay for relocation costs and expenses for tenants in affordable housing units.

Any money that Johnson gets will be contingent on his obligation to pay the relocation costs of tenants. Oakland may place a lien on his property if he takes any money and fails to pay the relocation costs. Other legal remedies may be available to the city, too.

More than one tenant of Coliseum Connections called into the city council meeting and asked to relocate rather than move back into the apartment building when it is repaired.

Last week, the Oakland City Council authorized up to $2 million to pay for the hotel costs of the Coliseum Connections tenants. City officials expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the city.