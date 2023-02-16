Armstrong say firing 'unjustified;' Oakland begins search for new police chief

Thao said Armstrong's firing was not a disciplinary action but that she lost confidence in the chief . The firing came just 90 minutes before a meeting of the Oakland Police Commission which was set to possibly act on the chief's tenure.

In her decision, Thao considered statements made by Armstrong about the alleged misconduct .

The Mayor told reporters at a press conference Wednesday at Oakland’s City Hall that, "in the end I am responsible for making sure we have leadership at OPD that is committed to necessary reforms, can work with the monitoring team and have credibility before the courts.

She said she could have fired the chief at any time without cause, but she chose to treat him like other officers who receive disciplinary action within 30 days – which was Wednesday.

Armstrong said in a statement after the mayor's announcement, "After the relevant facts are fully evaluated by weighing evidence instead of pulling soundbites from strategically leaked, inaccurate reports, it will be clear I was a loyal and effective reformer of the Oakland Police Department."

The 24-year OPD veteran and West Oakland native argued that he committed no misconduct, and called his termination “fundamentally wrong, unjustified, and unfair."

Assistant Chief Darren Allison – who has been acting chief since Armstrong was placed on leave – will continue in that role until the city completes a nationwide search for a new chief.