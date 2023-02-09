Syria-Turkey Relief Efforts Are Underway In the Bay Area

Rescue teams continue to search for people trapped under the rubble, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ripped through Turkey and Northern Syria. The death toll, now more than 20,000 , continues to rise.

Bay Area locals connected to loved ones overseas are left reeling. KALW spoke to Syrian local Hesham Jarmakani, who’s providing support because he’s “trying to do the best I can with the circumstances- Especially considering that it could have been me, or someone I love or someone I care about.”

But providing support from the U.S. can be difficult. Government sanctions, in addition to national political divisions, means that relief is not evenly distributed throughout the region. Families in the U.S. have started crowd-sourcing campaigns to ensure that the money reaches people who need it.

Jarmakani says that in addition to vetted organizations, a tangible way to provide support is “if you see someone collecting money for people in Syria and they have people who are able to be that middle person.”

Multiple sources shared concerns over relief funds going through the Syrian and Turkish governments, and recommended that people who wish to donate do so through a vetted humanitarian aid group.

Below is a list of vetted organizations to donate to:

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation is providing on-the-ground medical aid in Northwest Syria at hospitals and other medical facilities. The agency reported that four of their medical clinics were damaged by the earthquake and three of those are no longer operational due to such severe damage.

Assyrians Without Borders , based in Sweden, is providing emergency general aid for Assyrians and others in the Earthquake Disaster Zone.

Bridge to Turkiye Fund is raising money to provide food, water and shelter to displaced families in southern Turkey as well as emotional support and well-being for children.

Syria Relief and Development (SRD) has deployed around 20 ambulances to respond to injuries and is raising $75,000 to continue providing medical care, gas for ambulances, shelter and food for survivors and responders.

Syrian Forum USA provides education, job training and other economic services focused on women and young people. The organization is raising funds to provide blankets, winter clothing, shelter and heating to earthquake survivors.

MedGlobal , an international emergency response nonprofit, provides medical support for Syrians displaced by war and violence, and is working with families affected by the earthquake.

Molham Team , based in Turkey, with offices in Germany, Sweden, and Canada, is providing housing aid and financial compensation for families in Northern Syria who have been displaced by the earthquake.

Rahma WorldWide , based in Michigan, provides health services and food to communities in Syria and is fundraising to provide supplies to families in the earthquake disaster zone.

Swasia Charity Foundation is a U.S.-based humanitarian aid nonprofit raising funds for food baskets, cooked meals, blankets, heating supplies, medical consumables and other basic supplies in Syria.

The White Helmets are leading search-and-rescue efforts in many areas devastated by the earthquake. Around 300 volunteers are working to find unaccounted-for loved ones and maneuver equipment necessary to uncover rubble.