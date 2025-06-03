Report: Oakland needs 200 more police officers

An independent consulting group has been working for more than a year to identify the staffing needs of Oakland’s Police Department.

However, the city doesn’t have a centralized database tracking its cases, and there was limited data on 911 calls after 2022. Due to these issues the report stated that its information “cannot be individually guaranteed to be accurate.”

OPD, like many police departments across the country, is struggling to recruit and retain police officers.

The report recommends that the city identifies “what functions they want OPD to perform and what outcomes they want to achieve.”

Later today, Oakland City Council will hear another report on the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO, the city’s non-police response program.

