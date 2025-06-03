Berkeley Flea Market on verge of closing

The iconic Berkeley Flea Market could be closing down after a half-century.

Flea market general manager Yasin Khan told The Berkeleyside declining attendance and dwindling numbers of vendors have led to the proposed closure.

He said the weekend flea market was losing between eight-thousand to 10-thousand dollars-a-month.

Flea market vendors were notified last week that the flea market will “cease all operations” on June 28th. The closure could be temporary, flea market managers added, if more vendors show up in the remaining three weekends.

The flea market opened in 1973 in the parking lot of BART’s Ashby station. It once hosted as many as 200 vendors, but now only numbers about 20.

