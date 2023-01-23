San Francisco's plan to capture and divert rainwater

In the Bay Area, drought is becoming the norm, and that means conserving rainwater has never been more important.

But when the rain comes, it really comes, starting with the atmospheric river we witnessed with the New Year. Atmospheric rivers drop massive amounts of rain, and most of it flows right into the bay.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is building green infrastructure around the City to slow that flow by capturing more rainwater before it ends up in sewers- and reusing it. In projects like rain gardens, green roofs, buildings capturing rainwater to flush toilets. Their goal is to divert 1 billion gallons of it every year by 2050.

For more, KALW's Hana Baba spoke to Sarah Minick with the SFPUC’s Urban Watershed Management Program. First she talks about an important law that the City passed in 2010.