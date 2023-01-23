© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco's plan to capture and divert rainwater

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
15377842444_3cf3dca267_c.jpg
Frédéric Poirot
/

In the Bay Area, drought is becoming the norm, and that means conserving rainwater has never been more important.

But when the rain comes, it really comes, starting with the atmospheric river we witnessed with the New Year. Atmospheric rivers drop massive amounts of rain, and most of it flows right into the bay.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is building green infrastructure around the City to slow that flow by capturing more rainwater before it ends up in sewers- and reusing it. In projects like rain gardens, green roofs, buildings capturing rainwater to flush toilets. Their goal is to divert 1 billion gallons of it every year by 2050.

For more, KALW's Hana Baba spoke to Sarah Minick with the SFPUC’s Urban Watershed Management Program. First she talks about an important law that the City passed in 2010.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
