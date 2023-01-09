New storm hits Northern California, prompting flooding, power outages and evacuation

The National Weather Service has forecast that two to four inches of rain will fall in low-lying areas of the Bay Area, with as much as three-to-six inches of precipitation in higher elevations of the region.

The heavy rainfall has already led to widespread flooding throughout Northern California. A flood watch has been issued for the Bay Area, as well as the Central Coast. Five Marin County reservoirs, that are already at capacity, are expected to overflow.

Storm-related impacts such as trees falling on power lines have downed power to about 16,000 customers around the Bay Area on Monday morning, according to PG&E.

As of 9 ‘o’clock this morning, more than 8,400 customers were without power in the North Bay; more than 4,700 on the Peninsula; about 2,000 in the East Bay, and less than 800 in the South Bay and in San Francisco.

Shelters in several Bay Area communities have expanded their capacity to accommodate some of the local homeless community during the storm.

In addition, a number of Bay Area counties are eligible for federal relief, following an emergency declaration earlier today by President Joe Biden. The counties include Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma. Monterey and Santa Cruz.