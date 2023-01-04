© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Bay Area braces for another major storm

KALW | By Priscilla Ankrah,
Bay City News Service
Published January 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST
Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to a major storm sweeping the Bay Area. Cities across the region are already taking emergency measures.

In San Jose, the city government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and has warned residents to be ready to evacuate, if necessary.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind advisory for the  Bay Area with flooding, landslides, and rapidly rising rivers and creeks. Many county and local governments are also responding to the storm to protect residents.

In Marin County, severe weather emergency shelter will be available for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of heavier rain hitting the Bay Area this week. The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus on 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael. It will be open today  from 5 p.m.  to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Individuals are encouraged to sign in today by 8 p.m.

In San Francisco, the Department of Public Works is providing more sandbags at the operations yard later today; residents should anticipate long lines.

Meanwhile, BART crews are standing by in the event of a flood, a BART official said earlier today. Speeds on trains have been reduced and riders should expect delays.

Currently, all East Bay Regional Parks are closed from today through tomorrow.

Priscilla Ankrah
