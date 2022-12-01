© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Martinez health officials claim refinery didn't notify them of holiday chemical leak

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM PST
costa costa county seal
Contra Costa County via Bay City News
/
Contra Costa County
The Contra Costa County seal, logo. (Photo courtesy of Contra Costa County)

Contra Costa County Health officials say the Martinez Refining Company didn't notify them of a possibly harmful chemical release that started on Thanksgiving night.

Over the holiday, some Martinez residents found a powdery substance on their cars and around their community. The leak from the Martinez Refining Company ended the next morning, but the health department said the company still didn’t contact them immediately.

In a media release on Wednesday, Matthew Kaufman, the Contra Costa Health Services deputy director, said that they learned about the spill from social media posts-- two days after the leak happened. The delay meant that the city couldn’t use their emergency notification system to warn residents about the spill.

Contra Costa Health Services tested the powder and found that it had higher-than-normal amounts of heavy metals, like lead and aluminum. Dr. Ori Tzvieli [ZAVELLI] of the public health department said the particles could cause slight irritation and residents should avoid breathing in the air.

KALW contacted Martinez Refining Company for comment, but they declined to share new information citing an ongoing internal investigation.

But the company did post a public apology on Facebook. They recommended that residents rinse their belongings with water. The company is also offering free car washes for impacted residents.

Contra Costa County Health Services has an ongoing investigation into the incident. Updates will be posted at cchealth.org when they become available.

KALW News
Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
See stories by Alia Taqieddin