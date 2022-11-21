San Francisco’s District 10 reports a significant drop in unsheltered people
Every two years, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, requires districts which receive federal funding towards homelessness reduction to report a count of people living without shelter. It’s called the Point-In-Time count.
In 2019, San Francisco reported a little more than 5,000 unsheltered persons living in the city. The count was postponed last year because of the COVID pandemic. Results from this year’s count show a drop to just over 4,000.
District 10, which spans Potrero Hill, Bayview Hunters-Point, and Visitacion Valley, reported a steeper decline than other districts. In 2019, it reported roughly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness at any given time. This year, that number dropped by nearly 40%.
According to the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, or the HSH, increased housing and shelter resources were a few of the leading factors behind these results.
According to HSH, nonprofits and community organizations in Bayview-Hunters Point have contributed to the forces that have helped decrease the number of people experiencing unsheltered living. Some of the services provided by these nonprofits include, outreach to unhoused people, aid in case management, providing treatment, rehabilitation, and supporting individuals with independent living skills.