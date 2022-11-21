San Francisco’s District 10 reports a significant drop in unsheltered people

Every two years, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development , or HUD, requires districts which receive federal funding towards homelessness reduction to report a count of people living without shelter. It’s called the Point-In-Time count.

In 2019, San Francisco reported a little more than 5,000 unsheltered persons living in the city. The count was postponed last year because of the COVID pandemic. Results from this year’s count show a drop to just over 4,000.

District 10 , which spans Potrero Hill, Bayview Hunters-Point, and Visitacion Valley, reported a steeper decline than other districts. In 2019, it reported roughly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness at any given time. This year, that number dropped by nearly 40%.

According to the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, or the HSH, increased housing and shelter resources were a few of the leading factors behind these results.