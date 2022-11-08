For the City of Santa Rosa, wildfire season is over

On Monday, Santa Rosa Fire Department officials declared an end to the five-month 2022 wildfire season.

The department announced that, "While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community."

For those residents living within the Wildland Urban Interface area, the city’s officials urged residents to remain especially prepared.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope lauded the efforts of residents who complied with the city’s Weed Abatement Ordinance . He stated, “Those measures prevented significant property damage. It's encouraging to see how far our community has come since the 2017 wildfires and that these preventative measures are truly helping to make Santa Rosa Wildfire Ready."

In 2017, Santa Rosa survived one of the most devastating wildfires in California’s history, during the Nuns, Tubbs, and Pocket fires (also known as the Sonoma Complex Fires ). Twenty-four people lost their lives, and nearly 7,000 structures were burned.

With the end of wildfire season declared, the department has suspended annual weed abatement inspections effective today.