KALW News

Marin County creating sheriff's oversight committee

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez
Published November 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM PDT
Marin County Sheriff's Department
Paul Sullivan
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
2 Marin Co SO cars SA 10-14

Marin County is conducting community meetings to gather information for a new sheriff’s oversight committee

Marin County has contracted the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement in an effort to gather civilian information to develop Bill AB 1185, also known as the Sheriffs Oversight Committee.

Marin County Equity Director, Jamillah Jordan had this to say about the community meetings.

"The goal of these conversations is to provide community with background about what AB 1185 is all about and then what types of civilian oversight models exist. Then from there we really want to listen to community members' lived experiences with law enforcement, and get a sense of what community priorities are for civilian oversight in the county."

The online community meetings are set for Thursday’s from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to noon. The first meeting was held this past Tuesday. Its agenda and meeting materials can be found at www.marincounty.org/main/sheriffs-oversight along with the zoom link to the next two meetings.

The grand jury identified many Incidents of over-policing of African American residents, in the report named "Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now."

The report was submitted back in June and recommended the Marin County Board of Supervisors to create an independent oversight to oversee the Marin County Sheriff's Department, after years of planning and never following through. Bill AB 1185 has been effective since January of last year.

KALW News
Daniela Rodriguez
Daniela is a passionate first-generation Latinx poet, videographer, educator, and audio enthusiast. Daniela graduated from The Academy of Art University in San Francisco where she received her Associate's degree in Sound Design for Visual Media. Storytelling and audio have been a haven for Daniela, as they bring her closer to her ancestry. She hopes to share that with the world, whether that is through sound, video, music, or writing. Most importantly, she is passionate about highlighting underrepresented voices and bringing those voices to light. Catch her teaching audio to folks and kids throughout the Bay Area, and learning about audio engineering, or reading in her free time!
