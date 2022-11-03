Marin County creating sheriff's oversight committee

Marin County has contracted the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement in an effort to gather civilian information to develop Bill AB 1185, also known as the Sheriffs Oversight Committee.

Marin County Equity Director, Jamillah Jordan had this to say about the community meetings.

"The goal of these conversations is to provide community with background about what AB 1185 is all about and then what types of civilian oversight models exist. Then from there we really want to listen to community members' lived experiences with law enforcement, and get a sense of what community priorities are for civilian oversight in the county."

The online community meetings are set for Thursday’s from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to noon. The first meeting was held this past Tuesday. Its agenda and meeting materials can be found at www.marincounty.org/main/sheriffs-oversight along with the zoom link to the next two meetings.

The grand jury identified many Incidents of over-policing of African American residents, in the report named "Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now."

The report was submitted back in June and recommended the Marin County Board of Supervisors to create an independent oversight to oversee the Marin County Sheriff's Department, after years of planning and never following through. Bill AB 1185 has been effective since January of last year.

