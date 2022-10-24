Contra Costa County forming Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice

Supervisors Federal Glover and John Gioia will lead a presentation and discussion summarizing the research and community planning process for the ORESJ's first fiscal year of 2022-23

According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, the committee working to develop the new county department is recommending hiring two co-directors.

One director would focus on coordinating and expanding the equity work of county departments, while the other director would focus on working more directly with the community.

An equity committee of the Board of Supervisors, expanded from a current hiring outreach oversight committee, would also increase its scope and work with the county administrator's office to develop the hiring process for the two co-directors, with community input.

The co-directors would lead the effort to form the ORESJ and hire the remaining staff. The committee recommends hiring a language coordinator to develop a plan to ensure that residents and families have an equal chance to

understand, apply for, receive, participate in, and benefit from services offered by county departments.

The committee recommends hiring a reconciliation coordinator to focus on strategies and actions to address historical harms and inequity, a data analyst, and a budget and policy analyst.