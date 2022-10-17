Work-study program will support California's undocumented students
An estimated 75,000 undocumented students struggle to find work or don’t qualify to participate in federal work-study programs. In a 2020 survey of nearly 1,300 undocumented students, 96% reported worrying about financial strains.
That’s why programs like College Corps are crucial to the stability of undocumented students. The program launched earlier this month. It aims to help students find paid work through community service participation. Participants are given a living allowance and an education award of up to $10,000 for completing a year of service.
With 3,200 spots available, students receive the opportunity to learn from community-based organizations in fields like climate change, public education, and food insecurity.
College Corps hopes to expand the program to more college campuses with help from the state Legislature.