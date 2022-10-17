Work-study program will support California's undocumented students

An estimated 75,000 undocumented students struggle to find work or don’t qualify to participate in federal work-study programs. In a 2020 survey of nearly 1,300 undocumented students, 96% reported worrying about financial strains .

That’s why programs like College Corps are crucial to the stability of undocumented students. The program launched earlier this month . It aims to help students find paid work through community service participation. Participants are given a living allowance and an education award of up to $10,000 for completing a year of service.

With 3,200 spots available, students receive the opportunity to learn from community-based organizations in fields like climate change, public education, and food insecurity.