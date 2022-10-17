© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Work-study program will support California's undocumented students

KALW | By Wendy Reyes
Published October 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
An estimated 75,000 undocumented students struggle to find work or don’t qualify to participate in federal work-study programs. In a 2020 survey of nearly 1,300 undocumented students, 96% reported worrying about financial strains.

That’s why programs like College Corps are crucial to the stability of undocumented students. The program launched earlier this month. It aims to help students find paid work through community service participation. Participants are given a living allowance and an education award of up to $10,000 for completing a year of service.

With 3,200 spots available, students receive the opportunity to learn from community-based organizations in fields like climate change, public education, and food insecurity.

College Corps hopes to expand the program to more college campuses with help from the state Legislature.

Wendy Reyes
(she/her/ella) I am a Mexican-american multi-media artist and activist. As a social justice advocate I strive to inform others about social issues and current events in order to promote healthy and just shifts in our society. I aim to use my knowledge, passion, and skills to face challenges with a creative and solution-based mentality.
