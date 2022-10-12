New rental information exposes unfair housing practices

Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership.

By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found that corporate owners were responsible for 33 percent of evictions in San Francisco and 25 percent of removals in Oakland—in the last five years. The AEMP told Bay City News that "corporate landlordism limits home ownership, disproportionately harms communities of color, and worsens housing insecurity and unaffordability."

Alex Acuna of the Oakland Community Land Trust said, "arming the community with difficult-to-find public information allows people to learn about buildings with negligent owners and possibly acquire those properties to keep them permanently affordable."

While Evictorbook is currently only active in Oakland and San Francisco, AEMP said they are working to find different datasets to expand the tool to other regions. Evictorbook is essential; because more investors are buying properties in smaller cities with increased demand in the rental market.

