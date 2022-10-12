© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

New rental information exposes unfair housing practices

KALW | By Kelby McIntosh
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM PDT
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership.

By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found that corporate owners were responsible for 33 percent of evictions in San Francisco and 25 percent of removals in Oakland—in the last five years. The AEMP told Bay City News that "corporate landlordism limits home ownership, disproportionately harms communities of color, and worsens housing insecurity and unaffordability."

Alex Acuna of the Oakland Community Land Trust said, "arming the community with difficult-to-find public information allows people to learn about buildings with negligent owners and possibly acquire those properties to keep them permanently affordable."

While Evictorbook is currently only active in Oakland and San Francisco, AEMP said they are working to find different datasets to expand the tool to other regions. Evictorbook is essential; because more investors are buying properties in smaller cities with increased demand in the rental market.

KALW News
Kelby McIntosh
Growing up in the small town of Mashall, Texas, Kelby has been in love with sound since he was a kid. Coming from a musically inclined family, Kelby transferred those skills into audio and news production. Working with companies like Cumulus Radio and KETK, Kelby left Texas in 2018 and moved to the Bay Area to expand his production talents with KALW to amplify positive change with quality media work.
See stories by Kelby McIntosh