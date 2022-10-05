© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

California’s Catholic church splits on abortion rights

KALW | By Astrid Fedel
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT
Prop1 Catholic church
Picasa
/
Wikimedia Commons
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church - 666 Filbert Street, San Francisco, California, USA.

With about a month before election day, the Catholic Church has kicked off “Respect Life Month”, the annual program to advocate against abortion. This month, Catholic church leaders hope to accelerate the campaign against Proposition 1.

According to the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, about 70% of registered voters are prepared to support Prop1.

But with nearly one in three Californians being Catholic, church leaders have access to a huge platform to influence public opinion on abortion rights. The Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone wrote, “The California bishops have made defeating Prop 1 our number one priority for this year”.

The “No” campaign, claims the measure will allow late-term abortion. But Yes on Prop 1 spokesperson Molly Weedn told Bay City News, "The initiative is simply going to take existing law and add it to the constitution."

But Catholics appear to be split on the matter.

A national survey by Pew Research Center in May, found that a majority of Catholics agree that the procedure should be legal in most or all cases. But more than two-thirds of regular Mass attendees believe it should be illegal in most or all cases.

Astrid Fedel
Originally from France, I moved in the Bay Area in 2017. After completing my studies in Political Science and Communication between France and Latinoamerica, I specialized as a content manager and producer in the visual communication industry, while writing for a handful of design media. In 2022, I co-founded the production company Incomedia.
