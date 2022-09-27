Psychedelic therapy in the Bay, today

Psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs that can be consumed to access non-traditional states of consciousness. For decades, they’ve been scheduled - which means that the government doesn’t believe they have any medicinal uses. But this bad reputation is slowly changing.

UC Berkeley recently created a school to specifically study the science behind psychedelics. Director Michael Silver spoke with KALW about what we know about the science of how psychedelics interact with our brains. We also spoke with a few different therapists and healers to hear about their experiences as facilitators and their understanding of what these substances can do for society at large.

If you are interested in learning more about the work these practitioners do, check out the resources below:

UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics

Doorway Therapeutic Services

Dr. Watson's nonprofit Access 2 Doorways, which aims to make this therapy and training more accessible to low income, BIPOC students.

Veterans Walk & Talk

*Note - As of 09/21/2022 - Xochitl Selena Martinez is no longer affiliated with Veterans Walk & Talk, but she says she “is still very much active in veteran’s work.”

