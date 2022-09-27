© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Psychedelic therapy in the Bay, today

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published September 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM PDT
Courtney-16.jpg
Kati Douglas
/
xilo photography
Therapist Courtney Watson stands at the front of her practice - Doorway Therapeutic Services. She offers ketamine-assisted therapy in her Oakland clinic and is trying to carve out more paths of access for lower income, queer, and BIPOC folks.

Psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs that can be consumed to access non-traditional states of consciousness. For decades, they’ve been scheduled - which means that the government doesn’t believe they have any medicinal uses. But this bad reputation is slowly changing.

UC Berkeley recently created a school to specifically study the science behind psychedelics. Director Michael Silver spoke with KALW about what we know about the science of how psychedelics interact with our brains. We also spoke with a few different therapists and healers to hear about their experiences as facilitators and their understanding of what these substances can do for society at large.

If you are interested in learning more about the work these practitioners do, check out the resources below:

UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics

Doorway Therapeutic Services

Dr. Watson's nonprofit Access 2 Doorways, which aims to make this therapy and training more accessible to low income, BIPOC students.

Veterans Walk & Talk

*Note - As of 09/21/2022 - Xochitl Selena Martinez is no longer affiliated with Veterans Walk & Talk, but she says she “is still very much active in veteran’s work.”

Tags
KALW News Crosscurrents
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is in the KALW Summer Training Program and produces news stories for Crosscurrents
See stories by Hanisha Harjani